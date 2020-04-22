Frigid Toronto weather is making it easier for the city to stay home and self-isolate

It's been a pretty up-and-down spring so far, with wind, snow and some warm spots—but the worse it is outside, the better it is for everyone stuck inside.

According to The Weather Network, parts of southern Ontario can expect to see snow and rain this week as the last remnants of winter linger.

Daytime highs in the region will remain in the single digits for the rest of the week, but we can expect a slightly warmer Friday and Saturday.

Sun out here shining and it’s cold as hell smh #Toronto — #RipRedway 🇨🇦🇯🇲 (@__sheyshey) April 22, 2020

None of it matters much because everyone is stuck inside while the city remains in lockdown and health officials urge residents to only venture out for essentials.

"Toronto could be on track to mark a milestone with its streak of cooler-than-seasonal temperatures," writes The Weather Network, meaning that the brisk, March-like weather will make self-isolating slightly more bearable.

Toronto has seen random blizzards and strong winds during an overall chilly April while spring takes its time getting here.

And even though it may warm up this weekend, it's still going to be a wet one with rain expected on Saturday.

The below seasonal weather has extended cozy sweater weather in the province. And as long as we have to stay inside, that's just fine.