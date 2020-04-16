City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
toronto snow

People in Toronto are not happy about the fact that it's snowing in April

We all know the saying about April showers and May flowers — and in typical Toronto style, this week's April showers are actually snow flurries.

Residents across the city have been experiencing random bouts of snow over the past few days, which seem to be scattered and thankfully brief.

People have been taking to social media to share their clips of the untimely weather phenomenon, as well as their not-so-positive feelings about it.

Though forecasts predicted it was coming, everyone still seems to be quite surprised at seeing the white stuff mid-April, especially after what seemed like a spate of promising, spring-like days earlier in the month.

The fact that it's been not just one, but multiple consecutive days of overcast skies and light flurries has been particularly upsetting for those who were under the impression that summer was on its way.

This certainly isn't the first time the city has seen unpredictable, unseasonable weather or snow in the springtime.

But still, it doesn't quite feel right, and definitely isn't helping anyone's mood while we're all on lockdown amid a global pandemic.

Some can't really believe their eyes, as the snow seems to be there one moment and gone the next, or is happening in some parts of the city but not in others.

Others are taking issue with the city itself after just busting out their spring wardrobe and packing away their winter clothes.

And still others are simply taking a quiet moment to watch and document the snow, which seems to be just another layer of the very bizarre, unprecedented moment of history the city is in.

Fortunately, warmer days are ahead for Toronto this weekend — though we're all still confined to our homes — with The Weather Network projecting sun and double digit temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday.

But next week will bring some rain, and maybe even some "mixed precipitation" — so don't be shocked if this isn't the last we see of the snow this month.

Lead photo by

Lauren O'Neil

