Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Toronto over strong wind gusts

Don't let the sunshine fool you, Toronto: The weather outside remains frightful as cold arctic air returns to the region with "strong and gusty northwest winds" in tow.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for much of Southern Ontario on Tuesday morning to warn of "frequent gusts" throughout the day following "a sharp arctic cold front" that blasted across the lower tip of the province.

Wind gusts of up to 80 km/h are possible in Toronto, according to the federal weather agency — strong enough to cause isolated power outages in some areas.

Winds are expected to pick up throughout the morning and extend throughout the afternoon before tapering off this evening.

Special weather Statement re wind in effect for areas in grey. It includes #Toronto GTA 💨 Gusts could be close to 80km/hour then weaken tonight pic.twitter.com/mXKVEv3usH — Jill Taylor (@jilltaylor680) April 21, 2020

Toronto residents can expect the possibility of rain showers or wet snow this morning before a cloudy afternoon with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and the aforementioned 70 km/h wind gusts.

The temperature should remain steady near 3 C throughout the day before dropping down to -3 C with a windchill of -10 C on Tuesday night.

Fine weather (and public health circumstances) for staying inside, no doubt.

The temptation to get outdoors may prove quite strong this weekend, however, when temperatures rise to a balmy and sunny 11 C on Saturday.

Stay strong, friends.