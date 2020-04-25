Doug Ford's mother-in-law tests positive for COVID-19

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's mother-in-law has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was revealed following an emotional press conference with the premier Thursday, where Ford struggled to hold back tears when asked if he failed the residents of long-term care in Ontario.

"Can we do better in the system...absolutely," he said.

The premier didn't reveal the news himself during the conference, but he did get choked up when speaking to the forced distance between elderly residents of long-term care homes and their family members.

Premier Doug Ford’s mother-in-law has tested positive with COVID-19. The Premier, his wife Karla, my colleague @MichaelFordTO and their entire family have my heartfelt best wishes and support. We are in this together. — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) April 23, 2020

"I relate to it in our own family, as I mentioned, with my wife Karla," said Ford.

Karla Ford's 95-year-old mother, who has test positive for the novel virus, is a resident of Etobicoke's West Park Long Term Care, which has reported at least 12 deaths and a number of ongoing infections.

To date, 132 long-term care homes in Ontario have reported COVID-19 outbreaks. Three quarters of more than 800 virus-related deaths in the province are residents of long-term care facilities.