City
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
doug ford raise

Doug Ford announces pay raise for essential frontline workers in Ontario

Doug Ford has just announced a pay raise that should affect about 350,000 workers dealing with the pandemic.

Provincial workers will be earning $4 more per hour for the next 16 weeks, and full-time workers will receive a $250 lump sum each month.

That means those putting in an average 40-hour work week should receive about $3,560 more over the course of those 16 weeks.

Nurses in hospitals and long-term care, shelter workers, mental health and addictions workers, some social workers and all support staff for hospitals, long-term care homes and correctional facilities are eligible for the increase.

Part of the intention behind the increase is to attract workers to busy and understaffed hospitals and long-term care homes.

Doug Ford calls this a "pandemic pay premium" and has now sworn to make long-term healthcare a priority.

Markham Stouffville hospital

