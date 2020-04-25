Doug Ford announces pay raise for essential frontline workers in Ontario

Doug Ford has just announced a pay raise that should affect about 350,000 workers dealing with the pandemic.

Provincial workers will be earning $4 more per hour for the next 16 weeks, and full-time workers will receive a $250 lump sum each month.

That means those putting in an average 40-hour work week should receive about $3,560 more over the course of those 16 weeks.

We want to recognize and thank our healthcare heroes who are working day and night to get us through #COVID19. Effective immediately, for the next four months, workers will receive an extra $4/hr. https://t.co/5An6xppXVA pic.twitter.com/g7iKShp7lW — Doug Ford (@fordnation) April 25, 2020

Nurses in hospitals and long-term care, shelter workers, mental health and addictions workers, some social workers and all support staff for hospitals, long-term care homes and correctional facilities are eligible for the increase.

Part of the intention behind the increase is to attract workers to busy and understaffed hospitals and long-term care homes.

Doug Ford calls this a "pandemic pay premium" and has now sworn to make long-term healthcare a priority.