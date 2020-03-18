People are asking Toronto parking enforcement to stop giving so many tickets during crisis

Many Toronto residents are already feeling the financial pressures that weeks or potentially even months of a partial city shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic may cause.

While people in industries like hospitality have been forced to rely on savings, kindhearted employers or EI, some are asking the City for one small financial reprieve in this unprecedented state of emergency — a moratorium on parking tickets.

Of course the Toronto Parking Authority is still out there fighting the good fight on residential streets. #COVID19toronto — Wayne Belkosky (@wbelkosky) March 18, 2020

The fact that officials have urged citizens to stay in as much as possible — including working from home if the option is available — has left people wondering if parking enforcement in residential areas can be temporarily suspended.

The issue is especially pertinent to those who are self-isolating after falling ill or returning from recent travel.

Hey Toronto,

Why are we still being charged for parking during these trying times?

Why are people still getting parking tickets in regular parking spots?

I can understand checking in important areas that need emergency access, but the regular parking spots?

C'mon. — Rhys *Jellicle Name* Indigo (@RhysIndigo) March 18, 2020

Some are noting that parking enforcement officers could realistically be considered among the non-essential City staff that Mayor John Tory sent home indefinitely earlier this week.

Does this include parking authority? Why am I getting ticketed in front of my house during a pandemic when social distancing is recommended. Not like I had $40 bucks to spare. Thanks, Toronto! — meaganemily (@baconandmeggs) March 17, 2020

While others point out that the officers are part of the Toronto Police Service, which is, of course, still operating as usual during this time.

So what? it is illegal to park illegally. — Chuckster (@Chas_da_Leaffan) March 17, 2020

Still others cited cities like Ottawa, which decided to suspend some parking penalties "to encourage and support residents who are working from home."

Parking infractions that affect safety and mobility on Ottawa's streets will continue to be enforced, though, Mayor Jim Watson has said.

toronto should do the same i got a parking ticket today for parking in front of my house on the street @JohnTory https://t.co/WFFGk21f8k — Jeff (@Pit_master_jeff) March 18, 2020

At the moment in Toronto, temporary parking permits can still be purchased online and printed out, though the Permit Parking office is shuttered along with the rest of City Hall until a tentative date of April 5.

Since the time of publication, Toronto Police have suspended ticketing for parking offenses pertaining to on-street permits and time limits, CP24 reports.