City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
parking ticket toronto

People are asking Toronto parking enforcement to stop giving so many tickets during crisis

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Many Toronto residents are already feeling the financial pressures that weeks or potentially even months of a partial city shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic may cause.

While people in industries like hospitality have been forced to rely on savings, kindhearted employers or EI, some are asking the City for one small financial reprieve in this unprecedented state of emergency — a moratorium on parking tickets.

The fact that officials have urged citizens to stay in as much as possible — including working from home if the option is available — has left people wondering if parking enforcement in residential areas can be temporarily suspended.

The issue is especially pertinent to those who are self-isolating after falling ill or returning from recent travel.

Some are noting that parking enforcement officers could realistically be considered among the non-essential City staff that Mayor John Tory sent home indefinitely earlier this week.

While others point out that the officers are part of the Toronto Police Service, which is, of course, still operating as usual during this time.

Still others cited cities like Ottawa, which decided to suspend some parking penalties "to encourage and support residents who are working from home."

Parking infractions that affect safety and mobility on Ottawa's streets will continue to be enforced, though, Mayor Jim Watson has said.

At the moment in Toronto, temporary parking permits can still be purchased online and printed out, though the Permit Parking office is shuttered along with the rest of City Hall until a tentative date of April 5. 

Since the time of publication, Toronto Police have suspended ticketing for parking offenses pertaining to on-street permits and time limits, CP24 reports.

Lead photo by

Stephen Gardiner

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The TTC will now allow employees to wear face masks at work

It's going to be 17 C in Toronto this week

People are asking Toronto parking enforcement to stop giving so many tickets during crisis

Toronto strip clubs are now closed due to coronavirus

More than 3,000 Ontario residents now under investigation for coronavirus

Toronto emergency personnel warn residents not to fall for coronavirus scams

Toronto emergency operations centre now operating at its highest level in history

Porter Airlines suspending all service due to coronavirus pandemic