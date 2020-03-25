Ontario confirms 100 new coronavirus cases for a total of 688

The government of Ontario has confirmed 100 new cases of coronavirus in the province as of Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m., marking the largest one-day leap thus far.

There have now been a total of 688 cases in Ontario, with 671 active and eight resolved.

The province also announced another death linked to COVID-19, bringing the total death tally in Ontario to nine.

More than 10,000 cases are currently under investigation, while more than 24,000 have tested negative in the province.

Visit our webpage for the latest and most up-to-date information on the 2019 novel #coronavirus (#COVID19) in Ontario. We are updating the page every day, seven days a week, at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET: https://t.co/alKmkTvq6M pic.twitter.com/hYVbMzZQZn — ONTHealth (@ONThealth) March 12, 2020

The methods of transmission for all the new patients are still listed as either close contact, travel or "pending" — despite the fact that we have ample evidence of community transmission.

The majority of the patients are in self-isolation, and five of them are currently hospitalized.

The patients hail from all over the province including Toronto, York, Peel, Wellington Dufferin Guelph, Halton, Porcupine District, Durham, Windsor Essex, Middlesex London, Hamilton, Simcoe Muskoka, Kingston Frontenac Lennox Addington, Hastings Prince Edward, Haliburton Kawartha Pineridge, Niagara, Peterborough and Timiskaming.

They range from people under the age of 18 to residents in their 80s.

Yesterday, the province secured 12 million sets of surgical gloves, 1 million N95 respirators and nearly 6 million more surgical masks to protect front line health care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.