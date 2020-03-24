Chinese community members just donated a ton of medical supplies to a Toronto hospital

Little acts of kindness go along way during a pandemic and members of Toronto's Chinese community are stepping up to help frontline healthcare workers with a huge donation of essential supplies.

The nonprofit called Wenzhounese in Ontario heard that hospital supplies like gloves, goggles and masks were needed and immediately mobilized to collect donations.

In what they called "Canadians Helping Canadians", they were able to donate 3,000 isolation gowns, 90 goggles and 80 N95 masks to North York General Hospital on March 20 from the help of community donations.

Donations from a Canadian Chinese organization, Wenzhounese in Ontario including 3000 isolation gowns, 85 N95 facial masks and 100 Protective Medical Goggles to @NYGH_News .Together, we are stronger. #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/PcYchIcoFh — Vincent Ke MPP (@vincentkempp) March 21, 2020

"With the ongoing COVID-19 situation, lots of doctors and nurses are working hard on the front lines of the war against coronavirus," reads a press release. "Even though we are just at the beginning of this crisis, lots of hospitals have already been running short on supplies."

When news of a novel virus began to emerge, Toronto's Chinese-Canadian communities became a target for racism with many Asian-owned businesses suffering.

The response was an outpouring of support for with people flocking to establishments to dine and a food festival aimed at encouraging customers to eat and drink at places all over the city.

Now with many in Toronto in self-isolation, frontline healthcare providers are working around the clock and accepting donations and support from the local community, be it medical gear or Tim Hortons coffee.

"Right now [the organization] is still working on public fundraising and medical gear collecting, calling everyone's support to flatten the curve together."