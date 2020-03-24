City
Lisa Power
Posted 15 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
chinese community hospital donation

Chinese community members just donated a ton of medical supplies to a Toronto hospital

City
Lisa Power
Posted 15 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Little acts of kindness go along way during a pandemic and members of Toronto's Chinese community are stepping up to help frontline healthcare workers with a huge donation of essential supplies.

The nonprofit called Wenzhounese in Ontario heard that hospital supplies like gloves, goggles and masks were needed and immediately mobilized to collect donations.

In what they called "Canadians Helping Canadians", they were able to donate 3,000 isolation gowns, 90 goggles and 80 N95 masks to North York General Hospital on March 20 from the help of community donations.

"With the ongoing COVID-19 situation, lots of doctors and nurses are working hard on the front lines of the war against coronavirus," reads a press release. "Even though we are just at the beginning of this crisis, lots of hospitals have already been running short on supplies."

When news of a novel virus began to emerge, Toronto's Chinese-Canadian communities became a target for racism with many Asian-owned businesses suffering.

The response was an outpouring of support for with people flocking to establishments to dine and a food festival aimed at encouraging customers to eat and drink at places all over the city.

Now with many in Toronto in self-isolation, frontline healthcare providers are working around the clock and accepting donations and support from the local community, be it medical gear or Tim Hortons coffee.

"Right now [the organization] is still working on public fundraising and medical gear collecting, calling everyone's support to flatten the curve together."

Lead photo by

Jude Zhu

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Chinese community members just donated a ton of medical supplies to a Toronto hospital

Toronto might be using cellphone data to locate mass gatherings

Construction sites are still operating in Toronto and it's not clear why

Ontario sees biggest jump in coronavirus cases with 85 new ones confirmed

TTC implements new rules for bus passengers during coronavirus pandemic

Gas prices expected to reach a low in Toronto not seen since 2003

Toronto Hydro will no longer enforce Time of Use rates after complaints

This is the official list of essential businesses in Ontario