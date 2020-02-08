Toronto is getting an Asian food festival in response to coronavirus fears

A citywide food festival is hitting Toronto next Friday, meaning soon you'll be able to eat at a bunch of Asian restaurants for cheap.

In the wake of coronavirus-prompted discrimination against the Chinese community and Asian restaurants, a new event called Asialicious prepares to take over the city from February 14 to 28.

Speareheaded by the Chinese Cuisine & Hospitality Association of Canada (CCHAC), Asialicious was announced this week to support "crisis-stricken Chinese-Canadian restaurants."

The two-week event will see promotions running at more than 100 Asian restaurants across the city, including brands with multiple locations like Hotopia, Magic Noodle, Yi Fang Taiwan Fruit Tea, and Happy Lamb Hot Pot.

CCHAC's president Catherine Hou made a public announcement about the event Tuesday alongside Markham's major, Frank Scarpitti, who recently visited the restaurant Wuhan Noodle 1950 following racist attacks on the business.

They're still amassing participating businesses, but promotions will span from signature meal deals to contests and giveaways, says Asialicious, with more restaurants to be announced soon.