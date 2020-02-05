Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
wuhan noodle 1950

Diners pack Wuhan Noodle 1950 after Markham restaurant was attacked over coronavirus

Wuhan Noodle 1950 in Markham has been on the receiving end of dwindling business, prank calls and racist attacks following coronavirus fears and social media misinformation, but diners are now banding together to support the struggling business. 

After multiple publications wrote about the restaurant's struggle, many, including Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti, took it upon themselves to eat at the delicious noodle spot and spread the word. 

"It is heartwarming to see the community supporting Wuhan Noodle 1950 in Markham, after reports the restaurant was getting prank calls and was the subject of discrimination on social media," Scarpitti tweeted earlier today along with photos at the restaurant.

"I had a delicious lunch and it was busy and bustling. This is Markham!"

Several other diners have posted photos of the now bustling restaurant and some of its signature dishes, commending the Wuhan family for great food and service. 

The owners themselves have said business immediately began to pick up after word of their experiences got out and has continued to boom ever since. 

"Wuhan Noodle 1950 restaurant was subject to misinformation & racist attacks via Instagram," one Toronto resident tweeted earlier this week. "Heartening to see people showing support when I ate there."

Mayor Frank Scarpitti

