Diners pack Wuhan Noodle 1950 after Markham restaurant was attacked over coronavirus

Wuhan Noodle 1950 in Markham has been on the receiving end of dwindling business, prank calls and racist attacks following coronavirus fears and social media misinformation, but diners are now banding together to support the struggling business.

Wuhan Noodle 1950 restaurant was subject to misinformation & racist attacks via Instagram. Heartening to see people showing support when I ate there. Served by a #CentennialGrad – super food, highly recommended! pic.twitter.com/HDK5hqnQWK — Dr. Craig Stephenson (@CentennialPres) February 2, 2020

After multiple publications wrote about the restaurant's struggle, many, including Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti, took it upon themselves to eat at the delicious noodle spot and spread the word.

It is heartwarming to see the community supporting Wuhan Noodle 1950 in Markham, after reports the restaurant was getting prank calls and was the subject of discrimination on social media. I had a delicious lunch and it was busy and bustling. This is Markham! #WeAreMarkham pic.twitter.com/PGYJJXeV9a — Mayor Frank Scarpitti (@frankscarpitti) February 4, 2020

"It is heartwarming to see the community supporting Wuhan Noodle 1950 in Markham, after reports the restaurant was getting prank calls and was the subject of discrimination on social media," Scarpitti tweeted earlier today along with photos at the restaurant.

"I had a delicious lunch and it was busy and bustling. This is Markham!"

Several other diners have posted photos of the now bustling restaurant and some of its signature dishes, commending the Wuhan family for great food and service.

Had the pleasure of eating at Wuhan Noodle 1950 yesterday. The food was delicious, the customer service exceptional and I was most delighted to meet the Wuhan Family. #markham https://t.co/ZQiBnmnkwf pic.twitter.com/NABNfn2NFe — Mohamad Fakih (@mohamadfakih8) February 3, 2020

The owners themselves have said business immediately began to pick up after word of their experiences got out and has continued to boom ever since.

I went to Wuhan Noodle 1950 this past Saturday and the restaurant was packed. The owner told me many customers went to support his family business after reading this article.https://t.co/oGfaDQflWO — Sheila Wang (@SheilaWang7) February 3, 2020

"Wuhan Noodle 1950 restaurant was subject to misinformation & racist attacks via Instagram," one Toronto resident tweeted earlier this week. "Heartening to see people showing support when I ate there."