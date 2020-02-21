It's going to be a doozy of a weekend for TTC subway closures

City
It's going to be a messy and inconvenient weekend for TTC subway closures in Toronto.

First up, subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and Union stations will end early at 11 p.m. on February 21 for Automatic Train Control signaling system installation.

The following day on February 22 there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations to once again accommodate the Automatic Train Control signaling system installation.

Finally, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on February 23 for track work.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled weekend closure will halt service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on February 29 and March 1 to accommodate Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction. 

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from February 24 to 27 for subway corridor maintenance. 

Regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.

