The top 10 new coworking and shared office space in Toronto

Coworking and shared office spaces in Toronto offer some of the most stylish environments and some serious perks like aerobic fitness rooms and onsite childcare by the hour.

Here are my picks for the top new coworking space and shared office space in Toronto.

This sprawling 30,000-square-foot artists' hub on Queens Quay East is courtesy of Toronto non-profit Artscape. For a monthly fee, members gain access to a slew of features including recording studios, 3D fabric printers, jewellery-making equipment, and high-ceilinged work spaces.

Yes, it's possible to be a full-time caregiver and an entrepreneur at the same time. This kid-friendly office is the first of its kind, offering same-day, hourly childcare and learning programs in their space at Danforth and Woodbine, meaning adults can actually get some work done without losing peace of mind.

Canada's stationery supply chain has transformed its store by Dundas and University into its flagship coworking space. A membership here grants you access to all their 24/7 Studio spaces across North America (in case you're ever in Kelowna), with hot desk and private office options.

Conveniently located steps away from Rosedale subway station, WrkHub has three of memberships: casual drop-ins, dedicated desks, and private offices. They also offer in-house services like graphic design, web development and window advertising.

This might be the nicest location of WeWork yet. The swanky coworking brand has taken over a floor of the historic Hudson's Bay building, right across from Queen station. They have private offices and hot desks available, plus the slightly distracting hubub of the Eaton Centre next door, when you need a break.

Finally, the entrepreneurs of Scarborough have a place to get their hustle on without missioning all the way downtown. This coworking space takes over an old manufacturing warehouse with 13,500 square feet of private and communal spaces, plus a fully equipped gym.

Meant specifically for photographers, image-makers, and other artists looking for some studio space, OBJX in the Stockyards District offers some seriously aesethetically pleasing rooms to shoot in. Members get 24/7 access to a kichen, lounge and gallery space, prebuilt sets with props included, and workspaces with WiFi.

This 19th floor space gets its name after the design firm of the same name. Sleek and simple, its working area sits directly across from Nathan Philips Square, meaning sweet vistas of the city from its Design Space, the 3,000-square-foot room with moveable whiteboard walls.

If you can brave the LRT construction, this workspace by Don Mills and Eglinton provides general memberships, hot desks, and dedicated desks. If you're looking for a private office, their office by Downsview might be a better option.

Perfect for the jet-setters, this space by the Pearson Airport boasts 1 GB Internet, open desks, and dedicated desks, and five hours a month of meeting room access. But the biggest perk here might be the fact it has free parking, which is something you'd never find downtown.