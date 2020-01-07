City
Olivia Levesque
Posted 4 hours ago
ttc service alerts

TTC passengers frustrated after another messy morning commute in Toronto

Service shut downs on two TTC lines made for a messy commute this morning.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth was affected by a signal problem at Warden station, causing delays of up to 15 minutes between Woodbine and Kennedy stations. 

Earlier this morning a medical emergency on line 1 was the cause for a service disruption between St. Clair West and Glencairn Stations.

No matter the cause, delays like this never bode well with commuters and today was no exception. 

Shuttle buses had to be called to mitigate the issue on line 1 as platforms began to fill up. 

According to the TTC, a customer needed attention from EMS and was unable to be moved from the train.

While delays on line 1 were in the process of being cleared, delays on line 2 led to crowed platforms at Bloor-Yonge Station. 

For many commuters, it's just another frustrating day on our public transit system.

