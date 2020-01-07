TTC passengers frustrated after another messy morning commute in Toronto

Service shut downs on two TTC lines made for a messy commute this morning.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth was affected by a signal problem at Warden station, causing delays of up to 15 minutes between Woodbine and Kennedy stations.

This shit with the ttc is ridiculous. Kennedy station looks like Yonge right now because of signal issues? So what exactly were all these “upgrades” that were done over the last few years? Clearly they didn’t update much. Fuck sakes. Now I’m going to be really late. #ttcproblems — @harleyquinnhd.🖤 (@HarleyQuinnHD) January 7, 2020

Earlier this morning a medical emergency on line 1 was the cause for a service disruption between St. Clair West and Glencairn Stations.

Have been stuck on a #TTC subway just outside of Glencairn Stn for just over 20 minutes now.



The announcements say it is a medical stand EMS are on their way...for 20 minutes?



I hope the person with the emergency will be okay. — Clare Dale (@profhistorygeek) January 7, 2020

No matter the cause, delays like this never bode well with commuters and today was no exception.

TTC functioning like a flaming pile of garbage again today #TTC #uber #thanksuber — Angela McCallum (@twitchycalves) January 7, 2020

Shuttle buses had to be called to mitigate the issue on line 1 as platforms began to fill up.

This is us waiting for south bound train. North bound has not moved. pic.twitter.com/Z2weu8rytK — Elaine Polgar (@ElainePolgar) January 7, 2020

According to the TTC, a customer needed attention from EMS and was unable to be moved from the train.

Shuttle buses take some time to arrive as we have to pull them off other routes and get there, in rush hour traffic. There are no trains as a customer needs EMS and we can't move them from the train. ^KJ — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) January 7, 2020

While delays on line 1 were in the process of being cleared, delays on line 2 led to crowed platforms at Bloor-Yonge Station.

THE TTC AGAIN! Over crowding at Yonge and Bloor subway. Company’s are getting fined for over crowding, a bar or other establishments.

Why the TTC don’t get fined? pic.twitter.com/288R9ieBrw — Robert Henckel (@robert_henckel) January 7, 2020

For many commuters, it's just another frustrating day on our public transit system.