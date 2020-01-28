Toronto store just got hundreds of boxes of N95 masks in stock for coronavirus

It may be exceedingly difficult to find N95 face masks in Toronto in the wake of Coronavirus panic, but one store is doing everything in their power to keep the in-demand masks in stock.

Rotblott's Discount Warehouse, which sells production supplies, safety gear and more out of a bright yellow store at Adelaide and Bathurst, has been desperately searching for N95 masks since they began selling out last week.

Store manager Adam Parker said they've been sending employees all over the city and province to find as many as possible.

"We’ve never worked so hard," he said.

Roblott’s Discount Warehouse in Toronto is one of the only stores with in-demand N95 masks still in stock https://t.co/RD1ZOk32w7 #Toronto pic.twitter.com/yhqFhMhpku — blogTO (@blogTO) January 28, 2020

Parker said they currently have enough in stock to last about two more days, and they'll continue to look for more once they run out again.

The store is currently restricting sales to two boxes per person to avoid selling out.

"We don’t people to come in and to not have anything," he said, adding that they've sold about 1,000 masks today alone.

Roblott's Discount Warehouse usually sells about 20 disposable face masks each week, mostly to painters and construction workers. But the store began struggling to keep the masks in stock beginning last Wednesday, as fears of the Coronavirus quickly spread.

Unfortunately, according to Canada's Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams, the masks won't necessarily protect you from catching the virus.

Instead, public health officials are advising Canadians to wash their hands often, avoid touching their face, and limit travel.