City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
coronavirus toronto

Toronto's first coronavirus patient has now been released from hospital

City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The patient who was hospitalized with Toronto's first confirmed case of the coronavirus has been discharged and sent home, according to Sunnybrook Hospital

The hospital released a statement earlier today saying the man's condition has improved and he no longer needs to be there. 

"This morning, Sunnybrook discharged home the patient who was hospitalized last week with novel coronavirus," the statement reads.

"Over the course of the week, his status continued to improve to the point where he no longer required in-patient care."

The statement also indicates that the patient will continue to be monitored by Toronto Public Health, and he'll now remain at home in isolation. 

Toronto's second confirmed case of the virus, which is the wife of the first patient, has been at home in self-isolation since she was diagnosed. 

Yesterday, Ontario health officials said they were investigating 27 potential cases of the virus in the province, but there remain only three confirmed cases in all of Canada. 

The virus was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization yesterday, though Toronto's Medical Officer of Health maintains that the risk to the city's residents remains low

Lead photo by

Sunnybrook Hospital

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's first coronavirus patient has now been released from hospital

Toronto officials urge calm after coronavirus declared a global emergency

This is how many hours Toronto drivers lost in rush hour traffic last year

A viral video from Toronto is spreading misinformation about coronavirus

The first week of February will bring messy winter weather to Toronto

Ontario is now investigating 27 possible cases of coronavirus

Toronto stores are selling out of hand sanitizer because of coronavirus

The TTC is rolling out new signage at bus and streetcar stops in Toronto