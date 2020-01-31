Toronto's first coronavirus patient has now been released from hospital

The patient who was hospitalized with Toronto's first confirmed case of the coronavirus has been discharged and sent home, according to Sunnybrook Hospital.

The hospital released a statement earlier today saying the man's condition has improved and he no longer needs to be there.

"This morning, Sunnybrook discharged home the patient who was hospitalized last week with novel coronavirus," the statement reads.

"Over the course of the week, his status continued to improve to the point where he no longer required in-patient care."

Thank you to our staff, as well as our colleagues in @TOPublicHealth, @ONThealth, @TorontoMedics, and many other organizations and agencies who have come together to ensure the safety of patients, staff and the public. — Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre (@Sunnybrook) January 31, 2020

The statement also indicates that the patient will continue to be monitored by Toronto Public Health, and he'll now remain at home in isolation.

Toronto's second confirmed case of the virus, which is the wife of the first patient, has been at home in self-isolation since she was diagnosed.

Yesterday, Ontario health officials said they were investigating 27 potential cases of the virus in the province, but there remain only three confirmed cases in all of Canada.

The virus was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization yesterday, though Toronto's Medical Officer of Health maintains that the risk to the city's residents remains low.