Ontario is now investigating 27 possible cases of coronavirus

Provincial health officials are now investigating 27 people for possible coronavirus infection, which is up from 23 cases that were being investigated as of yesterday.

JUST IN: Ontario public health officials say they are investigating 27 people for possible coronavirus infection, up from 23 yesterday. The number of confirmed cases in the province has stayed at two. — CP24 (@CP24) January 30, 2020

No other positive cases have been encountered since Ontario's second case of coronavirus infection was confirmed on Wednesday.

Those being investigated are either brought to hospital or ordered to self-isolate in their homes.

According to provincial health officials, there have been 67 cases tested for novel coronavirus in Ontario as of Thursday morning.

Of the cases that have been tested, 38 have been deemed negative, two were positive and 27 are still under investigation.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, said in a press conference on Thursday that there are still only three confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Canada, two in Ontario and one in B.C.