City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
coronavirus toronto

Number of suspected cases of coronavirus in Ontario climbs to 23

City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

While there are still only two cases of coronavirus in Toronto and one in Vancouver, Ontario health officials say they're now investigating a total of 23 possible cases in the province.

The number of cases under investigation was said to be 19 Monday and just 11 Tuesday, but that number has now climbed to 23. 

Still, health officials maintain that the risk to Ontario residents remains low. 

The province has set up a dedicated web page to provide up-to-date information on the situation, and it will be updated every week day at 10:30 a.m. with the most recent information on the status of cases in Ontario.

The page also includes relevant information such as symptoms to watch out for, how Ontario is preparing and ways to protect yourself.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne just announced that Canada is preparing to send a plane to evacuate the 160 Canadians currently registered as being in the quarantined city of Wuhan who have requested help. 

Toronto Public Health has also set up a dedicated hotline for anyone who travelled on China Southern Airlines flight CZ311, the same flight taken by the Ontario couple who contracted the virus. 

Health officials including Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa are also continuing to warn residents of false information being spread online which is "creating unnecessary stigma against members of our community."

Lead photo by

torontovice

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Public meetings about the Ontario Line subway leave Toronto with more questions than answers

Number of suspected cases of coronavirus in Ontario climbs to 23

York University dismisses rumours that students have coronavirus

Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert as it's expected to feel like -18 C

Major changes are coming to the Danforth but not everyone is on board

Toronto store just got hundreds of boxes of N95 masks in stock for coronavirus

Someone lit a Toronto beauty salon on fire and burned their eyebrows in the process

Travelers arriving in Toronto from China aren't subject to medical screening for coronavirus