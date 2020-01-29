Number of suspected cases of coronavirus in Ontario climbs to 23

While there are still only two cases of coronavirus in Toronto and one in Vancouver, Ontario health officials say they're now investigating a total of 23 possible cases in the province.

The number of cases under investigation was said to be 19 Monday and just 11 Tuesday, but that number has now climbed to 23.

Still, health officials maintain that the risk to Ontario residents remains low.

JUST IN: Ontario officials say 23 people are currently under investigation for possible coronavirus infection, up from 11 yesterday. There remains only two fully confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada. — CP24 (@CP24) January 29, 2020

The province has set up a dedicated web page to provide up-to-date information on the situation, and it will be updated every week day at 10:30 a.m. with the most recent information on the status of cases in Ontario.

The page also includes relevant information such as symptoms to watch out for, how Ontario is preparing and ways to protect yourself.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne just announced that Canada is preparing to send a plane to evacuate the 160 Canadians currently registered as being in the quarantined city of Wuhan who have requested help.

Foreign Affairs Minister @FP_Champagne says the government has secured a plane to bring Canadians stuck in the Wuhan region of China home. 160 Canadians in the area have requested assistance to come back to Canada due to the coronavirus #cdnpoli — Cormac Mac Sweeney (@cmaconthehill) January 29, 2020

Toronto Public Health has also set up a dedicated hotline for anyone who travelled on China Southern Airlines flight CZ311, the same flight taken by the Ontario couple who contracted the virus.

Health officials including Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa are also continuing to warn residents of false information being spread online which is "creating unnecessary stigma against members of our community."