York University dismisses rumours that students have coronavirus

York University is warning students and the public that reports alleging students at the University have contracted coronavirus are false.

York University addressed the issue in a tweet on Wednesday, saying the information being spread on social media is not real and should not be shared.

False information is being shared online claiming #YorkU students have contracted Coronavirus. These are not real and please do not share them. Up-to-date information can be found at https://t.co/qQd8nT4uyM — York University (@yorkuniversity) January 29, 2020

The fake reports look to be a picture of a computer screen, falsely alerting students of three 'positive' cases.

So far only two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Toronto, and Dr. Eileen de Villa, Medical Officer of Health, said Wednesday that the risk to the community remains low.

Statement by Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa. "Inaccurate information continues to spread, and this is creating unnecessary stigma against members of our community...spreading misinformation does not offer anyone protection." pic.twitter.com/hbpKLB8QZY — Brad Ross (@bradrossTO) January 29, 2020

"Inaccurate information continues to spread and this is creating unnecessary stigma against members of our community. I am deeply concerned and find it disappointing that this is happening," said De Villa in a statement.

Just yesterday, Ryerson University addressed social media posts that were spreading false information about coronavirus cases on their campus. The posts alleged that students had been admitted to hospital with the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Ryerson University is aware that there are fake social media posts alleging that students have been admitted to hospital with the coronavirus today. There are no cases of coronavirus at Ryerson. For information on Security Alerts at Ryerson, please visit https://t.co/HDzMzq2nDh. — Ryerson University (@RyersonU) January 27, 2020

McMaster University in Hamilton and Durham College in Oshawa have also been facing false reports of coronavirus outbreaks that originated on social media.

The City of Toronto and York University have both created special web pages with necessary and updated information on the coronavirus.