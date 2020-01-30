City
coronavirus toronto

Toronto officials urge calm after coronavirus declared a global emergency

While news that the World Health Organization has now declared the coronavirus a global health emergency quickly circulates around the world, Toronto health officials are reminding residents that the risk here remains low. 

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa released a statement earlier today stating that the situation here has not changed and there is no reason to panic. 

"Upon the first reports of 2019-nCoV in China, Toronto Public Health experts and our provincial and federal health partners implemented response protocols and outbreak preparedness measures," she said in the statement.

"These efforts are ongoing and we continually look for opportunities to refine and strengthen our response. The declaration of this public health emergency of international concern has little impact on our daily operations."

She said Toronto health officials have followed up with all known contacts for suspected cases of the virus and that the situation is being actively monitored in collboration with provincial and national health partners.

Dr. de Villa also said the city will continue to update the public as soon as any new information is available. 

"At this time the situation in Toronto has not changed and the risk to our community remains low. I will let you know directly if this changes," she said. 

"I also want to remind the public to seek credible, evidence-based sources of information."

At the time of the World Health Organization's announcement earlier today, WHO Director Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus said the organization's main concern and is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker healthcare systems which are not prepared to handle it. 

