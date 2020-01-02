City
Ryan Reynolds helps raise over $300,000 for SickKids

Toronto's SickKids received over $300,000 in donations this holiday season thanks to Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and his ugly Christmas sweater. 

Reynolds resurfaced the holiday sweater — which went viral last year after fellow actors Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal tricked him into wearing it — along with a pledge to match every donation made to the children's hospital before midnight on December 24 (up to $100,000).

He even created an animated video that tells the story of the sweater mishap in order to spread the word. 

The video ends with footage of different children wearing the red and green sweater, stating "every holiday story deserves a magical ending... Help Ryan help."

Fellow stars Hugh Jackman and Austin Matthews also participated in the campaign, posting photos of themselves wearing the Christmas sweater on each of their social media profiles. 

"Hope it's ok I borrowed your sweater @vancityreynolds," Matthews wrote on instagram. "Help Ryan Help @SickKidsVS. Link in bio to donate before December 24."

SickKids announced the $300,000 result on Twitter on New Year's Eve, and Reynolds chimed in saying "what a way to begin 2020."

Reynolds, who is originally from Vancouver, has raised money and spread awareness for the foundation on several previous occasions

