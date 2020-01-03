Man stabbed in the face outside Toronto Eaton Centre

One man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed on the corner of Yonge and Dundas Streets, just outside the Toronto Eaton Centre.

Police reported the stabbing incident around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, stating on Twitter that a fight had broken out between two males near Yonge-Dundas Square.

Officers later confirmed to CP24 that one of the men "slashed the other man in the face."

Update - suspect description – light brown man wearing a dark green (olive) coat w/ fur and had hood up, dark blue jeans, black shoes with black soles @TPS52Div. @TPS51Div @1800222TIPS #GO17292 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 3, 2020

The victim sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local trauma centre. Toronto Police released a suspect description shortly before 3:45 p.m.

The suspect is described as a "light brown man." He was wearing dark blue jeans, black shoes with black soles and a dark green coat with fur around the hood when the incident took place, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto Crime Stoppers or Toronto Police Service 52 Division directly.