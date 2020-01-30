The first week of February will bring messy winter weather to Toronto

Despite January's three weekends of rain and snow in a row, the past month has been decently mild as far as Toronto's winter season goes.

Unfortunately, the beginning of February is going to look a lot more like winter and it all starts this weekend.

"This weekend will mark the fourth in a row where a system has moved across southern Ontario, bringing rain, snow or an icy mix," according to a blog post published by The Weather Network earlier today.

Thankfully, it won't be a major storm like the one we saw just two weeks ago.

Several centimetres of snow are likely for parts of southwestern Ontario and areas east of Lake Ontario, with just a coating of wet snow for the GTA. #ONstorm #ONwx — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) January 30, 2020

"This will not be a major storm this weekend, however, but a weak clipper will track across the region late in the day with periods of wet snow," Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham said in the post.

But that's only the beginning. As we progress into the first week of February, more winter weather will likely mess up your commute (and your hair).

"A period of messy weather is expected for the middle of next week as a cold front slowly sinks south across our region," Gillham said.

Mostly cloudy & seasonal today & w/ flurries possible; Cloudy Friday w/ a period of light snow late day (trace - 2 cm); Cloudy & milder weekend w/ some wet snow late Saturday; Partly sunny & near record warmth Monday; Turning colder with a messy system for the middle of next week pic.twitter.com/R4b4udDz5y — Doug Gillham (@gtaweather1) January 30, 2020

Precipitation will likely begin Tuesday, first bringing periods of rain to Toronto and surrounding areas before switching over to freezing rain or snow overnight accompanied by colder temperatures.

"A system will also track along the cold front and bring moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into our region," Gillham said.

"It is too early to have confidence in snow totals, but this system is expected to make it look like winter again across the Golden Horseshoe."

Forecasters are also looking out for another winter system that could set in at the end of next week, indicating that February weather is likely to be far closer to seasonal than what we saw throughout January.