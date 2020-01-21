Toronto is expected to be hit with its third weekend storm in a row

Toronto may still be struggling to clean up after the significant winter storm that hit the city this past Saturday, but it seems we're in for even more snow by the time the weekend rolls around again.

According to a blog post published by The Weather Network earlier today, "another poorly timed system could spread more wet snow across southern Ontario this weekend."

Temperatures will gradually climb throughout the week for southern Ontario, but a poorly timed system could make for another messy weekend across the region. #ONstorm #ONwx — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) January 21, 2020

The post explains that temperatures will remain above seasonal averages for the week, and some sunshine is even expected t0 make a rare January appearance.

But, unfortunately, an upcoming system is threatening quite a messy weekend once again.

"Given our pattern so far this winter, it probably comes as no surprise that our next potential system will be during the weekend," Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham says in the post.

And while snow accumulation amounts are expected to be less than that of the previous storm, Toronto is still likely to see between 5 and 10 cm of wet snow on Saturday.

"Although above seasonal temperatures are expected to continue through next week and into the first week of February, this winter has shown that it's still completely possible to get heavy snow accumulations in a milder pattern," the blog post states.

"Several major cities, including Toronto and Ottawa, have already received well above normal snowfall for the season so far."

Thankfully, we can all take comfort in the fact that every day until next Tuesday is expected to see a high of 1 C or higher.