The TTC wants to shut down subways even more frequently next year

Getting around the city might be significantly harder come 2020, because the TTC could drastically increase subway closures in the new year.

A new report set to be presented to the TTC Board on December 12 recommends increasing the number of subway closures in order to make progress on major transit projects such as the Eglinton-Crosstown LRT and the automated train control (ATC) signal system.

"Two major projects are currently progressing on Line 1 Yonge-University — the ATC Resignalling project and the Eglinton Crosstown project," the report states.

"These make up the majority of the full weekend closures as the complexity of these projects does not allow for work to be conducted during the regular nightly maintenance window."

"Additionally, based on TTC ridership data, there are fewer customers travelling on weekends than weekdays and therefore full weekend subway closures minimize disruption to a greater number of customers."

The report notes that in 2019 there were 73 planned closures, 31 full weekend closures, six single-day closures, eight late openings and 28 early closures.

It also points out that 11 full weekend closures and one single-day closure were cancelled, five full weekend closures were postponed to 2020 and two were rescheduled later in the year.

In an increase from 2019, TTC staff are recommending 34 full weekend closures, 18 single-day closures, eight late-Sunday openings, and 106 early weeknight closures for 2020.

"In 2020, the TTC will continue to use full weekend and single-day closures, early weeknight closures, as well as late Sunday openings to enable the ATC project, Eglinton Crosstown work and various state-of-good-repair work to progress," according to the report.

"Early weeknight closures will only be used from January to June and from September to November to limit disruptions during the summer months."

So you'd better get used to shuttle buses, Toronto, because they may just become one of your main modes of transportation when the new decade arrives.