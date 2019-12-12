Here are the TTC route changes Toronto's new Eglinton LRT line might bring

The TTC recently released an in-depth plan detailing all of the changes the authority would like to make to Toronto public transit from 2020 to 2024, and it includes some pretty major alterations to more than 50 city bus routes to accommodate the new Eglinton Crosstown LRT line.

The new Line 5, opening in late 2021, will extend east-west all the way across the city, from Mount Dennis to Scarborough.

The plan suggests bus routes such as 47 Landsdowne and 88 South Leaside be extended or otherwise modified to connect to the line's 25 new subway stations, and also that new routes be added. Other routes that would be affected include the 161, 51 and 89.

A similar approach would be taken for bus routes near the 18 new stations on the forthcoming Line 6 Finch West LRT, which is slated to open between Humber College and Finch West Station in 2023.

The five-year, $779-million service plan, which was reviewed at the TTC board meeting earlier this evening, lists a number of other noteworthy suggestions and the research on Toronto transitgoers that prove the improvements are warranted.

These include potential dedicated bus lanes on major roads, more frequent service and increased transit signal priority to mitigate delays and further integration of services with other local transportation partners such as GO Transit and York Region Transit.

Not much is mentioned about the buzzed-about new Ontario subway line other than the fact that it's going to happen.

Board now debating TTC's five-year service plan. It says $779.5 million is required by 2024 for new buses, streetcars, priority bus lanes, and other infrastructure. A staggering $745.5 million of that is currently unfunded. — Ben Spurr (@BenSpurr) December 12, 2019

Though the construction on the Eglinton LRT line in particular has been a huge nuisance for drivers, pedestrians and local businesses in the area alike, the city's augmented transit network will hopefully be worth it in a few years' time.