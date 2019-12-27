Someone in Toronto placed free blankets around the city for the homeless

What started out as a small random act of kindness by one person in Toronto turned into a massive heartwarming gesture that evoked the true spirit of the holidays this week.

The Unsheltered Christmas project, started by Toronto resident Lisa Mingay, saw volunteers spending their Christmas Eve, Christmas, and Boxing Day leaving dozens of blankets, gloves and hats around the city for those experiencing homelessness.

this is a good idea - Blankets distributed to homeless in downtown Toronto in random act of kindness challenge on Christmas Eve https://t.co/rS5q62mJqW via @torontostar — Eldee (@unkhoolist) December 26, 2019

The items were specially wrapped to keep them dry, and each came with a kind note letting people know that if they are cold and in need, they are free to take the package.

"Keep warm and know that you are important," the note read. "Happy holidays."

One social media user said they spotted more than 50 of the gifts around their neighbourhood.

The project gained traction on Facebook and Bunz in the days leading up to Christmas, inspiring people to donate or participate.

Mingay created a Facebook event and set up an Unsheltered Christmas station in College Park after receiving an outpouring of donations for her random act of kindness, which she said on the event page was something her family encouraged in lieu of Christmas gifts.

The gesture was especially inspiring given the city's current affordable housing and homeless crises, as well as the fact that the holidays can be a notoriously capitalistic time of year.

Some of the items still remain hung on trees around College Park for anyone in need passing through during these colder months.