This is how bad the TTC commute was in Toronto this morning

It was just another manic Monday on the TTC this morning, as two reports of fires at track level suspended a large portion of subway service on the Bloor Danforth line.

Just after 7:00 a.m this morning, a fire on track level suspended service between Jane and Ossington, and then was changed to affect only Keele to Ossington station.

At 9:25 a.m regular service was resumed westbound of St. George Station, but then came to a halt again almost 15 minutes later when a fire at track level suspended service from St. George station to Woodbine Station.

The suspensions made for a severe amount of disorganized chaos for morning commuters, especially at Keele, Dundas West, and Ossington Stations.

Replacement shuttle busses were sent out to mitigate the traffic, but the number of people waiting for the busses started to make things even more messy on main roadways.

The scene about an hour ago at Keele #TTC station where hundreds of people were pouring into the street, and one lousy shuttle bus was coming every 10 minutes. #Toronto #ttcfail #topoli pic.twitter.com/6bk4UHs9av — Joseph Lalonde (@jpindi) December 2, 2019

Many people were left waiting for hours before making it out of the crowed vicinities on shuttle buses that were packed to the brim.

theres alotta people waiting for these shuttles.....where are they exactly?? pic.twitter.com/JnzVPg2j6D — 𝙟𝙚𝙣𝙣 🤟🏼 (@theonlyjenn21) December 2, 2019

It seems like it was a hurry-up-and-wait kind of morning for most people in the area.

7:42 am onto the TTC subway, offloaded at Keele Station at 8:15, boarded an west bound shuttle bus just to get on a bus out of the cold. It drove one block to turn around. Have made it back to the corner of Keele and Bloor. Elapsed time, 2 hours. — Ann Wilkinson (@AnnWilkinson_) December 2, 2019

The snowy aftermath of yesterday's storm didn't help at street level as hoards of people tried to get to school and work.

Keele and Bloor is jam jammed right now 🔔 pic.twitter.com/KeiHtxw90l — SM Radio سمیرا (@SMohyeddin) December 2, 2019

Dangerous amounts of people were forced to pour onto the streets as they came up from the subway at Bloor and Keele.

People are piling onto the street at Bloor and Keele pic.twitter.com/i2TJh8Jq0s — Sannah Choi (@SannahChoi) December 2, 2019

In instances like this, no option of transportation seems like a viable way of getting to work.

Just got on Shuttle bus at high park instead of Keele going Eastbound. TTC has no personnel directing passengers. Platforms are full and nobody knows where the buses are onboarding. Sitting in bus not moving. — Robert Colucci (@rcolucci_ca) December 2, 2019

Shuttle busses had hour-long waits, and suddenly surge prices on Lyft and Uber got out of control.

Fire on the #TTC cutting off my commute to work. #Lyft prices nearly the same as the Presto monthly🙄 #TellMeWhyIDontLikeMondays#GonnaBeLate pic.twitter.com/MNotrZfxEO — Graham Holms (@global_graham) December 2, 2019

Some people were left to walk to make it somewhere that was less chaotic.

I JUST WALKED FROM KEELE STATION TO OSSINGTON STATION IN THIS GOD FORSAKEN WEATHER BC THE SHUTTLE BUS WAIT WAS DISGUSTING. TTC MADE ME PAY TWICE. JUST TO FINALLY GET TO OSSINGTON AND HEAR THE SERVICE IS RUNNING AGAIN DSHJAGHJYFRFFGGD AND THEY WANNA KEEP RAISING FARE OK — j.rose (@jvelynrxse) December 2, 2019

Despite the hoards of people on platforms and on roadways, no injuries were reported as a result of the service suspension.