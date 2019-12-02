City
Olivia Levesque
Posted an hour ago
subway fire toronto

This is how bad the TTC commute was in Toronto this morning

It was just another manic Monday on the TTC this morning, as two reports of fires at track level suspended a large portion of subway service on the Bloor Danforth line. 

Just after 7:00 a.m this morning, a fire on track level suspended service between Jane and Ossington, and then was changed to affect only Keele to Ossington station.

At 9:25 a.m regular service was resumed westbound of St. George Station, but then came to a halt again almost 15 minutes later when a fire at track level suspended service from St. George station to Woodbine Station. 

The suspensions made for a severe amount of disorganized chaos for morning commuters, especially at Keele, Dundas West, and Ossington Stations. 

Replacement shuttle busses were sent out to mitigate the traffic, but the number of people waiting for the busses started to make things even more messy on main roadways.

Many people were left waiting for hours before making it out of the crowed vicinities on shuttle buses that were packed to the brim.

It seems like it was a hurry-up-and-wait kind of morning for most people in the area.

The snowy aftermath of yesterday's storm didn't help at street level as hoards of people tried to get to school and work.

Dangerous amounts of people were forced to pour onto the streets as they came up from the subway at Bloor and Keele.

In instances like this, no option of transportation seems like a viable way of getting to work. 

Shuttle busses had hour-long waits, and suddenly surge prices on Lyft and Uber got out of control.

Some people were left to walk to make it somewhere that was less chaotic. 

Despite the hoards of people on platforms and on roadways, no injuries were reported as a result of the service suspension.

Lead photo by

Sannah Choi

