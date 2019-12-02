City
Olivia Levesque
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
subway fire toronto

Subway fire in Toronto leads to total chaos on the TTC

City
Olivia Levesque
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A fire on TTC Bloor-Danforth Line Two between Keele and Ossington Stations is causing chaos for morning commuters.

In a video posted by a Twitter user Tyler Patterson, commuters can be seen walking through subway tunnels, as TTC personnel in orange safety vests walk in the other direction. According to the post, the people seen in the video are evacuating an unknown area due to the fire.

Subway tunnels have been used in the past as a means of evacuation in the event of an emergency

According to a TTC spokesperson the fire was caused by a wooden cover board coming in contact with the rail. To make things more complicated 'a non-TTC person on board a trapped train improperly opened a door, letting smoke in'. 

According to the TTC, protocol is in effect from Dundas West to Kipling stations. Over 50 shuttle buses have been deployed to get commuters moving.

In addition to people walking through tunnels, there's chaos on TTC platforms with hundreds of people crowding at Keele station. 

The situation has made things outside the affected stations very crowed and dangerous for commuters.

A photo posted on Twitter shows crowds forming on the corner of Keele and Bloor.

One Twitter user wrote that the pedestrian traffic is causing a traffic jam by Keele Station.

Commuters are warning people in Toronto to find another way to their morning destination. 

Others are posting on social media that TTC staff presence is low at the affected stations, making the situation more confusing for people trying to get to shuttle buses.

There is no word yet as to when the fire investigation will end, and service will be resumed.

Lead photo by

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

More than 500 crashes reported around Toronto during messy winter storm

This is how bad the TTC commute was in Toronto this morning

Subway fire in Toronto leads to total chaos on the TTC

A Toronto street has been electrifying pets in the rain and it's not the first one

Here's what's happening to Toronto's historic Canada Life building

These are the Toronto streets where you'll probably get a parking ticket

A Toronto teen is suing Airbnb after getting shot at a rented party house

Black Friday climate strike march brings hundreds to the streets of Toronto