Chaos breaks out on the TTC after train gets stuck in subway tunnel

Good luck getting anywhere within downtown Toronto right now —unless you're cool with walking in the rain, in which case the city's all yours.

Toronto's public transit system is all kinds of messed up heading into the Wednesday evening rush hour on account of a train getting stuck underground on a busy subway route.

Yikes! There's currently no service between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode due to a track issue. Crowds are now flocking to shuttle buses #TTC #Toronto pic.twitter.com/JrVOOGlRQ4 — blogTO (@blogTO) June 5, 2019

The TTC first announced shortly before 1 p.m. that service had been halted on Line 1 between St. George and Bloor-Yonge stations (the entire "U" south of Bloor, essentially) due to a fire investigation.

Why dont the info screens say anything? King Stn Shows 1min eta. pic.twitter.com/TC2ZbcM0pi — t_w_t (@t_w_t) June 5, 2019

Toronto Police confirmed around 2 p.m. that a train had become stuck in the subway tunnel between Union Station and St. Andrew Station and there was "some smoke in the area."

The TTC evacuated Union station and some 45 people were seen exiting a subway train that had been headed north as a result of the incident.

Not long after Line 1 stopped, the transit agency said that it would be sending out shuttle buses — though many passengers had a hard time finding any.

A bus hasn’t arrive at Bay/Bloor for 30+ mins, not to mention promised shuttle busses. 500+ ppl lined up in the rain... #ttcfail — Bailey Jacobs (@BeeeJacobs) June 5, 2019

The TTC reiterated just after 3 p.m. that GO Transit vehicles would accept TTC fare as payment at Union, Danforth and Bloor due to the suspension.

As of 4 p.m., service remains suspended between Osgoode and Bloor on Line 1.

no. essentially GO becomes a TTC service within Toronto only. so your transfer is valid as it would from a subway. — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) June 5, 2019

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green says that the agency is investigating a "potentially electrical" track-level issue.

"Crews working to clear as quickly as possible, Shuttle buses are running, GO protocol East, West and North through Union Stn. Streetcars are also an option," he announced on Twitter.

At Union Station where there's no service between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode due to fire investigation. Shuttle buses en route, according to announcement. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/fTO3DNd8oi — Shallima Maharaj (@ShallimaMaharaj) June 5, 2019

Sympathetic as they may be to the plight of hard-working TTC employees, commuters are getting steamed.

WHY ARENT THERE MESSAGES ON THE SCREENS IN THE STATIONS WTF @TTChelps YOU CANT EVEN DO DELAYS RIGHT https://t.co/yBpQyhXlYv — sarah b (@SarahLPB) June 5, 2019

And it's not only subway routes being affected. Bus and streetcar riders are also reporting delays on their regular routes as a result of the backlog.

Those who've chosen to jump into cars or hail cabs are struggling too as demand skyrockets past the already-high rainy day level norm.

TTC issues, rainy weather and many drivers being off celebrating Eid with their families has created a very high call volume this afternoon. Wait times in most areas are longer than normal, please pack your patience and your umbrella. #ThankYou #BusyDay #BestTeam 🚊☔️ — Beck Taxi (@BeckTaxi) June 5, 2019

Long story short: Public transit is messy, cars are ramming the roads downtown, and it's gross outside to boot.

Looks like a good day to be nice to each other on the commute home...especially to TTC employees. They work hard to get us moving around & I have a feeling days like today are especially challenging. @TTChelps https://t.co/YtgFFCVMmN — Mandy Dennison (@mandydennison) June 5, 2019

Stay home if you can, or retreat to the PATH, where you can walk for at least a little while without getting any soakers.