Police are searching for 19 puppies taken from a farm near Toronto

The OPP is asking Toronto-area residents to keep their eyes peeled for someone walking a suspiciously large pack of puppies. (Like, way more than Megan in the movie Bridesmaids.)

Nineteen pups in total, only 10 weeks old each, were taken from a barn in a rural township just north of Guelph, Ontario.

#WellingtonOPP asking for public's assistance in locating 19 puppies that were stolen today from a barn in Pilkington Twp. 3 Red Golden doodles, 4 Golden doodles, 12 lab/doodle mixes approx. 10 weeks old. Call 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers.^cr pic.twitter.com/3U50iojnRA — OPP West (@OPP_WR) December 14, 2019

It's unknown how someone managed to inconspicuously steal and transport nearly 20 doodle mix puppies, and the motive, too, is a little unclear.

But, many on social media are speculating that the culprit may have actually been rescuing the dogs from what looks and sounds like a puppy mill type of situation less than two hours east of Toronto.

I was thinking that exact thing. Usually, conscientious breeders only have a few pups at a time. And sure as hell not in a barn. Not in these temperatures — Believe (@hope4tomorrow2) December 15, 2019

Whether they're in the hands of a hero or a criminal, let's hope the doggos are safe, sound and warm somewhere.

And, that if they're found, their previous living situation is thoroughly investigated.