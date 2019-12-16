City
Becky Robertson
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
puppy theft guelph

Police are searching for 19 puppies taken from a farm near Toronto

The OPP is asking Toronto-area residents to keep their eyes peeled for someone walking a suspiciously large pack of puppies. (Like, way more than Megan in the movie Bridesmaids.)

Nineteen pups in total, only 10 weeks old each, were taken from a barn in a rural township just north of Guelph, Ontario.

It's unknown how someone managed to inconspicuously steal and transport nearly 20 doodle mix puppies, and the motive, too, is a little unclear.

But, many on social media are speculating that the culprit may have actually been rescuing the dogs from what looks and sounds like a puppy mill type of situation less than two hours east of Toronto.

Whether they're in the hands of a hero or a criminal, let's hope the doggos are safe, sound and warm somewhere.

And, that if they're found, their previous living situation is thoroughly investigated.

Ontario Provincial Police

