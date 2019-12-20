What's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto 2019

What's open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Day 2019 is crucial information to navigate the city on a day where it seems like everything is closed. December 25 is one of the few days of the year where most the city shuts its doors. There are, however, a few of exceptions.

Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto for 2019.

General



Closed

Government office and banks

Libraries

Mail delivery

Banks

Open

The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule.

Food and Drink



Closed

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Christmas Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

The Beer Store

LCBO

Open

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Markville

CF Sherway Gardens

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Dufferin Mall

Hillcrest Mall

Promenade

Scarborough Town Centre

Square One Shopping Centre

Toronto Premium Outlets

Vaughan Mills

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Yorkville Village

Open

Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Ave. E.) - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Attractions



Closed

Aga Khan Museum

Art Gallery of Ontario

Bata Shoe Museum

Canada's Wonderland

Gardiner Museum

Harbourfront Centre

Hockey Hall of Fame

Museum of Illusions

Ontario Science Centre

Royal Ontario Museum

Stackt Market

Toronto Zoo

Union Skating Rink

Open