What's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto 2019

What's open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Day 2019 is crucial information to navigate the city on a day where it seems like everything is closed. December 25 is one of the few days of the year where most the city shuts its doors. There are, however, a few of exceptions.
Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto for 2019.
General
Closed
- Government office and banks
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
- Banks
Open
- The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule.
Popbox MicroMrkt will be one of the few grocers open on December 25. Photo by Jesse Milns.
Food and Drink
Closed
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Christmas Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
- The Beer Store
- LCBO
Open
If you're looking for a mall on Christmas Day, Pacific Mall is the spot to be. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Markville
- CF Sherway Gardens
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre
- Dufferin Mall
- Hillcrest Mall
- Promenade
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Square One Shopping Centre
- Toronto Premium Outlets
- Vaughan Mills
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- Yorkville Village
Open
Take an adventure on the sea at Ripley's come Christmas Day. Photo by Andrew Williamson.
Attractions
Closed
- Aga Khan Museum
- Art Gallery of Ontario
- Bata Shoe Museum
- Canada's Wonderland
- Gardiner Museum
- Harbourfront Centre
- Hockey Hall of Fame
- Museum of Illusions
- Ontario Science Centre
- Royal Ontario Museum
- Stackt Market
- Toronto Zoo
- Union Skating Rink
Open