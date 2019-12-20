City
open christmas day

What's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto 2019

What's open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Day 2019 is crucial information to navigate the city on a day where it seems like everything is closed. December 25 is one of the few days of the year where most the city shuts its doors. There are, however, a few of exceptions.

Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto for 2019.

General
 
Closed
  • Government office and banks
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery
  • Banks
Open
  • The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule.

Christmas Day Toronto

Popbox MicroMrkt will be one of the few grocers open on December 25. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Food and Drink
 
Closed
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Christmas Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
  • The Beer Store
  • LCBO
Open

Christmas Day Toronto

If you're looking for a mall on Christmas Day, Pacific Mall is the spot to be. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Markville
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Hillcrest Mall
  • Promenade
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Square One Shopping Centre
  • Toronto Premium Outlets
  • Vaughan Mills
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
  • Yorkville Village
Open

Christmas Day Toronto

Take an adventure on the sea at Ripley's come Christmas Day. Photo by Andrew Williamson.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Aga Khan Museum
  • Art Gallery of Ontario
  • Bata Shoe Museum
  • Canada's Wonderland
  • Gardiner Museum
  • Harbourfront Centre
  • Hockey Hall of Fame
  • Museum of Illusions
  • Ontario Science Centre
  • Royal Ontario Museum
  • Stackt Market
  • Toronto Zoo
  • Union Skating Rink
Open
