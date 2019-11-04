You can buy library books for just 50 cents in Toronto this month

The Toronto Reference Library is holding another major sale this month, and customers will be able to purchase items for as little as 50 cents.

The library will be clearing the shelves of some of their donated items that are being withdrawn from the library's collection. The cash-only sale begins on Thursday November 21, and will continue on to Saturday the 23rd.

The sale starts at 9:30 a.m the first day and 9 a.m. the next two days, though you might want to get there early as these sales are notorious for long lines.

During the last sale in March, customers waited for as long as two hours to get their hands on the amazing deals.

Items for sale will include cook books, fiction and non-fiction books, used magazines, and children's books. Used CDs and DVDs will also be up for grabs, all of which are in good used condition.

Fifty cents is the starting price point for this sale, with the majority of materials priced at $1.

If you're planning on filling your bookshelf with new finds, or maybe getting a head start on your Christmas shopping, you can feel good about these purchases as all proceeds go toward supporting library programs and services.

Don't forget to bring your own bag, as the library won't be providing any for you.