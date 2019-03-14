Thousands line up for Toronto Reference Library book sale

The Toronto Public Library is hosting one of its legendary clearance sales today at the reference 'brary on Yonge Street near Bloor.

Over 10,000+ used books, CDs, DVDs and other items are on offer for as little as 10¢ and as much as just $1.00 until 8 p.m., with all proceeds going to benefit library programs.

It's the perfect way to refresh your reading list on the cheap for a great cause—too perfect, some might say, given how many people show up every time to do just that.

The Toronto Reference Library is well aware of how long people wait to check out of (or even get into) one of their mega-sales, as evidenced by the promise of "shorter lines" when announcing today's event last month.

More space has been dedicated to the sale this year, for sure—you'll find it on the second floor of the reference library, for a change, in the Bram & Bluma Appel Salon.

Lineups remain overwhelming, however, due to high demand.

Book lovers have been flocking to the sale in mass quantities, some of them getting there well before the library opened its doors at 9:30 a.m. this morning.

As of noon on Thursday, the line was out the door.

Is standing outside in the cold for hours worth scoring books for less than a buck?

It appears to be so for many customers, and with good reason. The hauls are insane.

"So busy at Toronto Reference Library!" wrote one happy shopper on Twitter after leaving the sale. "I bought 7 books for $2.50!"

"Only a teacher would spend their March break at the Toronto Reference Library book sale!" joked another. "Successfully bought 15 books for $3.00."

I mean, those are the kinds of deals that really can't be beat.

The wait is currently said to be around 2 hours long, which really is nothing in a city where people line up for anything and everything.

Hey, if you can wait in line for rock-infused ice cream why not wait for something that'll make you look smarter?