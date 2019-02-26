Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
toronto book sale

You can buy library books for just 10 cents in Toronto next month

Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Calling all deal-seeking literary buffs and people who want to buy dirt-cheap DVDs!

The Toronto Reference Library just announced one of its legendary used book mega-sales where everything from manga novels to non-fiction tomes can be picked up for as little at 10 cents a piece.

All 10,000+ books, CDs, DVDs and other items for sale will cost between 10¢ and $1.00 on according to the Toronto Public Library, between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 14.

It's for a good cause, too: 100 per cent of proceeds will go toward benefiting library programs.

This time around, you'll find the clearance sale on the second floor of the stunning reference library on Yonge Street, just north of Bloor, in the Bram & Bluma Appel Salon.

Somehow, TPL is promising "shorter lines" than what we've come to expect, as well as more books in a bigger room.

Believe that when you see it, but don't sleep on this sale. Even if you do have to wait in line for a little while, the discounts are definitely worth the time.

