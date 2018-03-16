Toronto Library forced to turn away people from book sale

Free pizza, Yeezy Boosts, charcoal ice cream, cheesecake, iPhones... there's an embarrassing number of things that a sizeable contingent of Toronto will wait in line for hours to get.

Cheap books, as it turns out, are one of those things.

Thousands of people hit the Toronto Reference Library yesterday to shop at a clearance sale promising "10,000+ books, CDs, DVDs and more up for grabs, each between 10-50 cents."

My view while queued for two hours this afternoon. Yup. Went to the Toronto Reference Library book sale. pic.twitter.com/QB4jS9ZcO0 — Jasmine (@cardamomaddict) March 16, 2018

The library on Yonge Street, just north of Bloor, kicked off its gangbusters clearance sale at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

By noon, people were lined up down the block just hoping for a chance to get in.

"Waited 2.5 hours to get in, very poor selection," tweeted one customer at around 3 p.m. yesterday. "Felt sorry for all those still waiting."

Tried to go to the Toronto Reference Library Book Sale on my lunch hour. FML pic.twitter.com/KibJPv32K9 — Melissa (@melissasprofile) March 15, 2018

Just a few hours later, the Toronto Public Library's official Twitter account issued a merciful message of its own to prevent anyone else from popping in hope of scoring a deal.

"Due to the overwhelming turnout for today"s Clearance Book Sale at Toronto Reference Library, the line is now closed to allow those that are in line to get into the sale," it wrote. "Please drop by tomorrow or Saturday and thanks for the ongoing support, Toronto!"

Yeah. The Toronto Reference Library was so slammed yesterday that it actually had to turn people away – like the Cheesecake Factory or a tent that does free unicorn braids at Coachella.

Due to the overwhelming turnout for today’s Clearance Book Sale at Toronto Reference Library, the line is now closed to allow those that are in line to get into the sale. Please drop by tomorrow or Saturday and thanks for the ongoing support, Toronto! https://t.co/VEwY0RK7Hj — Toronto Public Library (@torontolibrary) March 15, 2018

Fortunately for those of us who didn't even get a chance to get a chance to get the "best value for buying books in the city," the sale isn't over yet.

You can shop donated items and materials withdrawn from the library's collection all day Friday and Saturday, as well. Arrive early.

Money raised from the three-day-long sale will be used to support library programs and services, which should make you feel great as a customer – if you can actually become one.