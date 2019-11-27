Toronto chair girl Marcella Zoia celebrated her 20th birthday and it's all on Instagram

Bottle service girl-turned-celebrity chair thrower Marcella Zoia, your favourite Torontonian to love to hate, is now 20 years old.

Chair Girl, as she is better known, celebrated the big 2-0 earlier this week at the hip latin restaurant Baro on King Street West.

This, not even half a month after pleading guilty of mischief endangering life for tossing a patio chair from the balcony of a high-rise condo building over Toronto's busy Gardiner Expressway.

Zoia will soon be sentenced for her role in the now-infamous chair tossing incident of February 2019, and crown prosecutors are pushing for the maximum punishment of six months in jail.

The former dental hygiene student seems unbothered, however, despite the very real possibility that she'll be locked up in January. Either that, or she hides her "anxiety" well.

Video footage from Zoia's fete last night shows the young woman smiling and dancing in her chair while friends sing happy birthday.

Clad in a sparkly silver dress, Chair Girl claps and laughs as the singing wraps up. A second video shows her blowing out a candle on a large pink custom cake by Toronto's Maison Opheliia.

The cake is adorned with roses, sparkly gemstones and the word "Marcella."

