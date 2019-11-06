City
Environment Canada warns it's going to be a snowy commute in Toronto on Thursday

It's happening — the first winter weather warning of the season has been issued by Environment Canada for the city of Toronto.

You can expect a messy mix of rain and sleet this evening, which is going to develop into snow overnight.

Falling temperatures through the night into early morning may cause roads to become icy. Enviroment Canada is asking drivers to prepare for hazardous driving conditions tonight, and on your morning commute. 

