Woman caught on camera in racist tirade at Toronto bus stop

More shocking video footage of someone hurling racist insults at complete strangers in public has sadly emerged this week, once again proving that Toronto is not the idyllic multicultural society we all so long for it to be.

Sufyaan Dayani, who graduated from York University earlier this year and still lives in the area, filmed the clip on Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. while waiting for a bus on campus.

"This woman pulls up, literally stops in the middle of the street, and starts yelling at the bus stop," says Dayani, who was heading to work at the time.

"At first I thought she was yelling at someone, at an ex or something... But no, she straight up stopped, rolled down her window and started being racist, out of nowhere."

A woman was filmed hurling racist insults at York University students this morning while they waited for the bus

In Dayani's video, the woman can be seen shouting at the bus stop from behind the wheel of a beige car.

"You fucking nasty," she screams, sticking her head fully out the window. "Get the fuck out of our country!"

Dayani says the woman also called the bewildered group of transit users "nasty trash f*cks" and told them to "go back home, you fucking P*kis and Indians."

Even as people were honking their cars for her to move, the woman continued to scream. It wasn't until Dayani took out his phone and started filming that she finally drove off.

"I looked around and majority of the people were brown there, I could see the feeling of being ashamed," he said of the experience.

"The feeling of not having done something wrong but still feeling the guilt of it. The feeling of overcoming so many problems in their lives but still having to face the pettiest of humans. I broke a bit from inside."

Dayani shared the video on Reddit this morning in an attempt to show others that racism is still a problem in Canada.

"I'm pretty used to facing these kind of things on a monthly basis," he said to us of the incident. "Subconscious bias exists deep in our hearts and we need to rig that out completely to be able to enjoy 'diversity' in its best forms."

"We need to start accepting the bitter truth about racism in Canada and how many of us still face the daily struggle of being brown."