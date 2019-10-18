City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
billy bishop airport

Toronto airport to conduct emergency response exercise this weekend

If you hear frightening sounds coming from Billy Bishop airport late Saturday night, fear not, because it's only a drill.

Ports Toronto will be conducting an emergency response exercise at the downtown airport between 9 p.m. and midnight on October 19. 

In a news release issued today, they announced that "throughout the evening, those visiting, viewing or passing by the airport may witness the scenario that has been developed to test emergency preparedness."

So if you happen to be anywhere near Billy Bishop tomorrow night, there's a very good chance you'll see emergency vehicles and personnel in and around the airport, as well as volunteer actors from the Fire and Emergency Services Training Institute acting as passengers or employees in distress.

You may very well also hear emergency sirens and simulated gunfire. 

And while that all sounds pretty terrifying, just remember it's only a safety precaution. 

"This routine full-scale training exercise is mandated by Transport Canada to test airport protocols, procedures, communications and planning for emergency and/or security related incidents," the release states.

"Exercises such as this are critical to ensuring that the airport maintains a high level of emergency response preparedness."

The release also states that there will be no impact on regular flight arrival and departure times, so it'll be business as usual, besides all the actors and fake gun shots. 

