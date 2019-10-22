Renata Ford loses election bid with only 2.8% of the vote

It seems not everyone in the infamous Ford family is destined for political victory. At least, not their first time around.

Renata Ford, widow of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford and sister-in-law to current premier Doug Ford was unsuccessful in her campaign for MP of Etobicoke North in last night's federal election.

Ford held her campaign party at the Asian Buffet restaurant in Etobicoke but to her supporters, the results might have seemed as soggy as the spring rolls.

I’m at Renata Ford’s campaign party which is being held at the Asian Buffet on Rexdale Blvd. There are no supporters here yet but media have set up in the dining room. The General Tso chicken & spring rolls look good... #680Vote #cityvote2019 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/CHW4CyVVd0 — Richard Southern (@richard680news) October 21, 2019

Ford was representing Maxime Bernier's People's Party of Canada and hosted the leader's kickoff party.

The priorities of the PPC include lowering income taxes, protecting freedom of speech, "preserving Canadian values and cultures" and ensuring "fair and responsible immigration."

Renata Ford came in 4th... just barely. There was a time not too long ago when just having the name “Ford” guaranteed an election win in Etobicoke. No more. The “Ford Nation” dynasty is breaking. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/r5KzIuB3jP — Pedro Marques (@MetroManTO) October 22, 2019

Liberal candidate Kirsty Duncan clinched the riding, which has long been considered "the heart of Ford Nation." Duncan secured a substantial 61.3 per cent of votes, followed by Conservative candidate Sarabjit Kaur with 22.1 per cent, and the NDP's Naiima Farah with 11.2 per cent.

Ford performed just marginally better than Green candidate Nancy Ghuman, receiving 2.8 per cent of her home riding's votes.

Renata Ford promising to run again for the PPC after going down in defeat in Etobicoke North. Here is some of her exchange with reporters. #ElectionsCanada #680Vote #cityvote pic.twitter.com/i9KMBSKmst — Richard Southern (@richard680news) October 22, 2019

Though Renata wouldn't comment on the lawsuit she launched against Doug and fellow Ford brother Randy last year, she told Global News that she hopes to be back in future elections.

"Rob didn't win the first time," she told Global reporters. "We'll be back and we'll try again and see how things go."

She also didn't rule out running for another level of government.