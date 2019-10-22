City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
etobicoke north election results

Renata Ford loses election bid with only 2.8% of the vote

It seems not everyone in the infamous Ford family is destined for political victory. At least, not their first time around.

Renata Ford, widow of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford and sister-in-law to current premier Doug Ford was unsuccessful in her campaign for MP of Etobicoke North in last night's federal election.

Ford held her campaign party at the Asian Buffet restaurant in Etobicoke but to her supporters, the results might have seemed as soggy as the spring rolls.

Ford was representing Maxime Bernier's People's Party of Canada and hosted the leader's kickoff party.

The priorities of the PPC include lowering income taxes, protecting freedom of speech, "preserving Canadian values and cultures" and ensuring "fair and responsible immigration."

Liberal candidate Kirsty Duncan clinched the riding, which has long been considered "the heart of Ford Nation." Duncan secured a substantial 61.3 per cent of votes, followed by Conservative candidate Sarabjit Kaur with 22.1 per cent, and the NDP's Naiima Farah with 11.2 per cent. 

Ford performed just marginally better than Green candidate Nancy Ghuman, receiving 2.8 per cent of her home riding's votes.

Though Renata wouldn't comment on the lawsuit she launched against Doug and fellow Ford brother Randy last year, she told Global News that she hopes to be back in future elections. 

"Rob didn't win the first time," she told Global reporters. "We'll be back and we'll try again and see how things go."

She also didn't rule out running for another level of government.

