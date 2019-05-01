Hundreds gather in Toronto for protest against Doug Ford

Another day, another Doug Ford-inspired protest at Queen's Park — this one over nothing in particular... or rather, over everything the Premier has done since coming into power last summer.

A "general strike against Doug Ford" kicked off in Toronto this afternoon as hundreds of people gathered together for the purpose of slamming Ford's PC government and the moves it has made on behalf of the province.

From far-reaching healthcare and education cuts to Toronto-focused issues like the slashing of city council and proposed TTC takeover, there's been no shortage of fuel for the fire that burns among demonstrators right now.

In fact, organizers of today's event have compiled an entire list of things Ford has done since he was elected that they don't agree with.

Some people were outside the Ontario legistlature today demanding action against climate change.

Others mocked the PC government's attempt to win the populace over with better access to booze and cheaper beer.

Some were there to speak out against racism...

Or in support of funding for children with autism.

They fought back against cuts to Ontario library systems...

And cuts to health care...

And cuts to education...

And budget cuts in general.

Many took the opportunity to get creative with signs targeting Ford himself as a person

Speeches and musical performances helped keep the crowd in high spirits despite some cold, drizzly weather.

Over 4,000 people marked themselves as attending today's rally on Facebook with 15,000 more indicating that they were interested.

"What's most important in this, to my mind, is that the people of Ontario realize that they do not need permission to stand up and say that they’re not going to take it," said protest organizer Dakota Lanktree in a statement.

"We'll call it a success if it furthers the overall opposition to these dangerous and poorly researched cuts that we've seen from the Ford government," continued Langtree.

"It's our hope that this being a people-led movement will also send a message to the unions that we stand with them when they move."