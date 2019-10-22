City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
toronto election results

A lot of people are really mad at Toronto for voting Liberal

As the federal election results trickled in late last night, it eventually became clear that Justin Trudeau and the Liberal party had won a minority government in Canada. 

And on top of that, it also became clear that Toronto played a role in making that happen. 

Every single seat in the 416 was won by a Liberal candidate in this election, and the vast majority of seats in Brampton, Mississauga and the 905 went Liberal too. 

But while some are proud of Toronto for helping to defeat Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives, others aren't quite so pleased. 

Many are expressing anger and frustration with Toronto for helping Trudeau win the election. 

"Really Toronto? I’m pretty ashamed of you right now... where can I trade in my phone number?," one Twitter user wrote late last night.

Some are even saying this just gives the rest of Canadians more of a reason to hate on Toronto. 

Many are also saying it's clear this had something to do with how much Toronto residents hate Doug Ford. 

"Toronto hates Doug Ford so much nobody wanted to take any chances,"another Twitter user wrote online.

Thankfully, others are chiming in saying it's normal for views to differ from city to city and there's no reason to get mad about it.

But regardless of what those on Twitter are saying, it seems Toronto residents were fairly united in their choice for Canada's next federal government.

