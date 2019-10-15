This is what fall colours look like in and around Toronto right now

Fall colours have officially started to spread across Toronto, transforming our city into a fiery landscape of fall hues.

Though they haven't fully peaked, the city is well on its way to becoming the colourful destination that tourists travel from near and far to see.

We're still mostly in yellow foliage territory so far: the temps haven't quite dropped enough to turn all our trees from green to red.

Naturally, the Don Valley is one of the best places to catch those golden tones, so maybe take a walk through the Crothers Woods trail.

Hidden city getaways like Glen Stewart Ravine are always a great spot for fall colour-viewing.

The same goes for Toronto's many public parks, especially sprawling High Park, which will soon be completely awash in beautiful colours.

That being said, heading slightly outside of Toronto to more naturesque parts of Ontario is never a bad idea for full fall action.

Anywhere along the Niagara Escarpment is usually a good idea, like Dundas, Ontario.

Milton's Rattlesnake Point offers a beautiful hike and several different angles to view this scenic landscape from.

In Caledon, Mono Cliffs is a popular spot to watch Mother Nature do her thing.

And, it looks like you've got some time to head up to Dorset Scenic Lookout Tower, just two hours from Toronto, before the whole canopy becomes a red, yellow, and orange extravaganza.