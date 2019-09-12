This is when fall colours will peak in Ontario this year

Fall colours in Ontario for 2019 are about to change, and if you make the right trip at the right time, you can spot some gorgeous foliage.

And although summer coming to an end isn't usually something to celebrate, at least it means we'll get to see those beautiful fall colours soon enough.

Despite the fact that Toronto is a massive concrete jungle, the city also has a gorgeous tree canopy and some great spots to catch the changing colours.

The fall season officially begins on September 23, 2019 and if you've got a hankering to be in the great outdoors, you can track exactly when the colours will change in different spots outside the city, using the Ontario Parks fall colours report.

Fall into autumn 🍂 with us and come see our gorgeous canvas of colours throughout the park until October 15th! #Fall #Leaves #Change #Autumn #Camping pic.twitter.com/Vp1QlL5axZ — Samuel de Champlain (@SamdeChamPP) September 11, 2019

According to the report, Bonnechere Park is the only provincial park to have turned dominantly yellow so far.

The rest remain mostly green, but that's likely to change soon.

In Muskoka, early fall colour viewing opportunities are from September 24 to 30 while peak viewing opportunities are from October 1 to October 12.

Algonquin Park, one of the most remote and picturesque spots in the province, might just be the best place to catch the colours once they're in full bloom.

Who has a fall backcountry trip planned?

⛺🍂 pic.twitter.com/UlB1yUm1ag — Algonquin Park (@Algonquin_PP) September 6, 2019

During mid-September to early October, the Sugar Maples and Red Maples undergo drastic orange and red colour changes, best viewed from trails and views across water.

Early to mid-October is when the yellow-orange colours displayed by poplar and birch species and the orange colour of the Sugar Maple understory are at their peak.

Algonquin Park's fall colours tend to occur earlier than surrounding areas because of the park's high sea level. While portions of the park sit at almost 600 metres above sea level, Toronto is only 75 metres above sea level, causing up to several weeks' difference between when fall colours can be observed in each location.

When looking at the Ontario Parks report, it seems the farther you go from Toronto, the earlier the colours peak — so it might be worth that trip out of the city to witness the true Canadian beauty of fall.