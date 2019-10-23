City
The top 10 coworking and shared office space in Toronto's Financial District

Coworking and shared office spaces in Toronto's Financial District are perfect for entrepreneurs and small businesses who don't want to commit to anything long-term. These flexible spaces offer a variety of office sizes with all the other accoutrements of work life like meeting rooms, reception services and coffee.

Here are my picks for the top coworking and shared office spaces in Toronto's Financial District. 

IQ Office

This self-titled luxury coworking space has three locations in the area, including a sprawling two-floor space with patios at the corner of King and University. Their modern spaces include kushy meeting rooms in an old vault in the Bank of Canada building and the the revamped Dineen building between the two Chase restaurants.

WeWork

The coworking space darling of America has had its fair share of controversies and financial troubles, but that doesn’t mean their Toronto offices aren’t still some of the hottest places to rent a desk or office. They’ve got four hip locations in the Financial District, and more on the way. 

The Professional Centre

Occupying two upper floors at 120 Adelaide St. West is this sleek shared space for teams of all sizes. While one floor has a more traditional vibe, a second floor is much more modern with bright red walls, a wellness room and a seriously amazing view of the city. 

Watershed

Simple but effective, Watershed sits on the 19th floor of a building right at Queen and Bay, putting it at walking distance from basically all the main attractions of the downtown core. Their open space with moveable white boards is especially good for designers. 

Workhaus

Hot desks, fun murals, and private offices are all available at Workhaus’ five locations in the Financial District, including in Commerce Court and the historic Confederation Life Building, right at Yonge and Richmond. 

The 48

There are few buildings more sophisticated in the area than One King West, which is where you’ll find these private offices located on, surprise, the 48th floor. Membership grants you access to the gym on the 17th floor, and the loft turns into a venue at night for private functions.

Sparktown

This coworking space is designed just for lawyers. Sitting on the second floor of the Old Traders Bank Building, this spunky spot includes a ‘No Asshole Policy’ and an interesting emphasis on their website on ‘not having sex in the bathrooms’, which apparently is an issue in the legal world.

Intelligent Office

This service is designed to provide users with anything from virtual office assistants to phone operators for your business. All that, plus coworking spaces all around the GTA, including one at 100 King West. 

Regus

Also located at 100 King West is this traditional coworking option that offers office suites, cozy offices, and suites with amazing views. Regus also has 16th-floor location in the Queen and Bay Business Centre, Brookfield Place, and First Canadian Place, all with direct access to the PATH. 

Office Exec

Hit up this Virtual Assistant and gain access to the 14th floor of 330 Bay, the sophisticated building from the 1920s that’s already inhabited by some pretty high-profile businesses. They have everything from meeting spaces to private offices and a rentable board room. 

