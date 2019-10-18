City
Becky Robertson
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
gardiner expressway construction

This is what's happening with all the construction on the Gardiner Expressway

Toronto drivers can gear up for traffic to get even worse on the Gardiner Expressway for the foreseeable future as road renovations get underway, starting between Jarvis and Cherry Streets.

This portion of the expressway is the first being tackled in the city's larger Gardiner rehabilitation plan — and it is also the part that many Torontonians think should be demolished.

The plan, which will see billions of dollars spent on overhauling the infamously dilapidated structure, includes the repair of the 60-year-old concrete decks and steel girders.

In this phase of the project — the first of seven — the westbound Sherbourne off-ramp and the eastbound Jarvis on-ramp will be completely replaced, while the westbound off-ramp to the city's busiest areas of Yonge, Bay, and York Streets will be "extensively repaired."

During construction, the Gardiner will be reduced to two lanes in each direction, and the above ramps will be completely closed, one at a time. Portions of Lakeshore Boulevard below will also be closed during non-rush hour times, and work will take place around the clock.

The City advises drivers to "expect delays and consider public transit" for the duration of the repairs — which are due to continue into 2027. But we all know that our commutes are essentially doomed either way.

