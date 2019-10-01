Toronto is angry at Budweiser Stage for taking away reusable water bottles

With climate change on everyone's mind and constant talk of how to solve the environmental crisis, it's now common practice to carry around a reusable water bottle.

And good quality bottles don't come cheap, so it's no wonder concert-goers are frustrated with Budweiser Stage for taking them away.

One particularly angry Toronto resident posted in the Zero Waste Toronto Facebook group about her experience.

"I went to see a show at Budweiser stage last night and they actually confiscate your reusable water bottle (EVEN if it's empty) and keep them at the exit,"Rachel Kim wrote.

"They said they do it so it can't be used as a weapon?? Meanwhile no water fountains inside, only Nestle bottled water for $5.00 per bottle, beers for $13.00. It made me so angry..."

And from the comments on the post, it's clear Kim isn't the only one who's had this experience.

"Yeah I was pretty mad when they took mine," Annie Bell commented.

"Yeah I thought this was so shitty when I was at a concert a few weeks ago," MeShell Gudz added.

And though people are permitted to take their bottles back when they leave the venue, many are finding they get stolen or lost before they can bring them home.

"Mine was taken and was gone when the show was done. So frustrating," Cas Mae wrote.

On the official Budweiser website, sealed plastic water bottles are included on the list of items that are permitted inside the venue, while metal water bottles and glass bottles are listed as items that are not allowed inside.

Hi Maddie - Fans are encouraged to bring a plastic, refillable water bottle to Budweiser Stage, and we have water fountains on site for refills. Please note that metal/aluminum water bottles are not permitted. Thanks! — Budweiser Stage (@budweiserstage) June 21, 2019

Budweiser cites safety as the reasoning for this rule, but many are saying it's a money grab.

" I don't think this is a new thing⁠ — they don't want people bringing in booze etc AND they don't want objects that can hurt people if they get thrown or broken. Also a money maker, of course," Linda Speers wrote on Facebook.

"I say BS....they want to sell their own water!," Peter Athenaois commented.

And some are also saying the rule results in more trash and hurts the environment.

"I went to Budweiser a day after the climate strike and there were beer cans and litter everywhere. It was really sad to see," Anjali Jag commented on the Facebook post.

Some angry Facebook users are threatening to start a petition against the rule, and others are suggesting residents complain to the company that owns the venue, Live Nation Ontario.

But for now, best to leave your Swell bottle at home before attending a show at Budweiser Stage.