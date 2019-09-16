Wild temperature swings expected in Toronto this fall

It may still be summer, technically speaking, but fall weather has come to Southern Ontario in full force.

Toronto has seen a cooler than normal September to date, according to meteorologists, after a particularly short stretch of hot, humid temps.

The good news is that we should still see several "extended periods" of warmth before winter arrives. The bad news? They'll be interspliced with shots of cold and sometimes stormy weather.

"While fall has burst onto the scene long before most Canadians were ready, we are not in a freefall to winter," writes The Weather Network in its official Fall 2019 extended forecast, released Monday morning.

"Across Canada, we will see extended stretches of pleasant weather before winter arrives," the forecast continues. "Most Canadians can expect typical fall weather during the next two and a half months with near-normal temperatures."

Keep in mind, however, that "normal" Canadian fall weather means a steady drop-off of up to 3 degrees Celsius per week over a period of roughly three months.

Ready for sweater weather Canada?🍂



Our official #FallForecast is here 👇 with a sneak peek at winter to boot! — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) September 16, 2019

In Ontario specifically, temperatures should be "fairly close to normal" on the whole, but only when averaged out across the entire season.

Meteorologists are calling for "extended periods of opposing temperature anomalies" in the region, with more periods of warmer-than-average weather than cool.

Fortunate, as this coming winter could be a brutal one.

Like the Farmer's Almanac, which late last month predicted a "frigid, freezing and frosty" forthcoming winter, The Weather Network is calling for a colder-than-normal January and February (and possibly December, which is is still considered a "wild card" for weather at this point.)

"Be sure to savour the periods of pleasant weather that we will see during the fall," writes Weather Network Chief Meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham. "Because it does not look like Canada will get off easy with winter this year."