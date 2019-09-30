A big crowd showed up to get selfies with Justin Trudeau next to the Toronto Sign

A hoard of Justin Trudeau fans crowded Nathan Phillips Square to catch a glimpse of the prime minister last night.

The Liberal leader was hanging out by the Toronto sign on Sunday evening to thank campaign volunteers.

Small mob scene in Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square, where liberal leader Justin Trudeau thanked campaign volunteers. pic.twitter.com/dQBrPSOGOH — Katie Simpson (@CBCKatie) September 29, 2019

The PM, who was embroiled in a blackface controversy less than two weeks ago, was all smiles outside City Hall as people stopped to take flicks and selfies with him.

He took the stage at one point wearing what looks like a custom Liberal party leather jacket.

People around him carried campaign signs for Liberal parliament member Bill Morneau, the incumbent representative of Toronto Centre.

Trudeau was in the Toronto area to unveil the 2019 Liberal Campaign Platform at the U of T Mississauga.