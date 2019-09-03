Toronto woman launches $5 Million lawsuit over alleged rape by Uber driver

A 20-year-old Toronto woman is reportedly suing both Uber and a driver accused of sexually assaulting her to the tune of $5 million in what is believed to be the first case of its kind in Canada.

In an exclusive interview with VICE published on Tuesday, the woman in question detailed what she says happened to her while getting a ride home with an Uber driver named Suhail Siddiqi in July.

She says she hailed an Uber to get home from a party at a friend's house around 2:30 a.m. on July 14, but that her Uber driver got lost.

Siddiqi's car was parked in front of the house near Caledonia Road and Lawrence Avenue West, according to the woman, and displayed both a light up Uber logo and a Lyft logo. The driver identified himself as an Uber driver and offered the woman a ride home in exchange for cash.

She accepted the offer and sat in the passenger's seat, where she said she was assaulted.

"Against her will, Siddiqi put his hands all over A.B., eventually forcing penetration," reads the woman's statement of claim, as per VICE.

After asking him for more personal information, the driver is alleged to have taken the woman's cellphone and started to choke her. He is said to have driven away with the woman's phone while she and her mother reported the incident to police.

Siddiqi, 33, was arrested by Toronto Police two days later and charged with sexual assault, robbery and overcome resistance by choking. He was released on a $5,000 bail on July 16.

The woman is now seeking roughly $5 million in damages from Uber Canada and from Siddiqi for alleged intentional acts of battery, sexual assault, and negligence.

Uber said in July that it had revoked Siddiqi's access to the app immediately upon learning of the incident, calling it "horrible" and specifying that the company was "fully cooperating with law enforcement."

The woman's lawyers argue, however, that Uber Canada failed at "its utmost duty to carry passengers safely to their destination."

Uber has yet to comment on the lawsuit, specifically, but reiterated to Vice that "we are fully cooperating with law enforcement and will continue to support their investigation."